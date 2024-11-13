Local care home welcomes local police for coffee with a coppa event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and members of the community in Boroughbridge were delighted to welcome PCSO Jack Gudger and PC Connor Coulthurst from the local police force to join Boroughbridge Manor Care Home for their ‘Coffee with a Coppa’ event.

PCSO Jack Gudger and PC Connor Coulthurst spoke to the audience about their own career paths, why they wished to join the force and spoke to the group about the latest goings on from within the town, before taking questions from the audience.

For one resident in particular the visit brought back lots of fond memories of her father who was Chief Constable of the Strathclyde Police Force.

Susan Carter, the General Manager of Boroughbridge Manor Care Home has extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “to say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at BoroughBridge Manor are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.

PCSO Jack Gudger left & PC Connor Coulthurst with home colleagues

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge. Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”