Local care home visited by Monet the American Pony

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2025, 17:12 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 09:24 BST
Boroughbridge Manor care home, in Boroughbridge, was full of animal mischief on Thursday 17th July when Monet the miniature pony came to visit the home.

Residents at Boroughbridge Manor care home were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friend roaming around the home as KL Pony Therapy paid a visit.

General Manager Susan Carter said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitor today. We knew that having the pony therapy here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Gertrude was very excited by the visiting pony: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the pony was free to roam amongst us.”

