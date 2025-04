Local care home shortlisted for prestigious national award home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barchester Healthcare’s stunning new care home, Highfield, located in Barkston Ash, Tadcaster, has been shortlisted for a Design Healthcare Award in the Best Exterior Design category. The home has been chosen out of hundreds of other entries from across the entire country.

Highfield is a stunning property designed by talented architects, Harris Irwin. The home opened in May 2024 and offers bespoke person-centred residential, dementia and respite care in delightful surroundings for 66 residents. The primary aim of the design was to create a home that unites beautifully within its surroundings of estate parkland and an adjacent Grade II-listed church. The building footprint creates an open courtyard space, landscaped in a manner reminiscent of country estate gardens. The design maximises the views of the surrounding rural landscape allowing residents, staff, and visitors to enjoy the outdoors whatever the weather.

Luke Owens, General Manager at Highfield commented: “The whole team here at Highfield is so proud to be shortlisted for this award. We are delighted to be chosen from all the other entries, it is wonderful for the home to be recognised. Highfield is a gorgeous property, we have so many lovely spaces and brilliant facilities for residents to enjoy here.”

Highfield is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides dementia, residential and respite care