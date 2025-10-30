Local care home hosts High Street Halloween Trail

Two of the participating children collecting Halloween treats.

Barchester’s Boroughbridge Manor Care Home have been having fantastic fun hiding ghosts and pumpkins all over the Boroughbridge High Street for local children to find.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The staff and residents decided to challenge local children to find six ghosts and six pumpkins that are hiding in different shops and businesses along the town’s high street.

Children have to write down the number of each pumpkin and ghost and where they have been found in order to take part in the Halloween Hunt and were rewarded with sweet treats by the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Susan Carter said: “We’ve all had such fun first of all hiding the pumpkins and ghosts and we can’t thank our local business owners enough for taking part.

"Our residents are looking forward to meeting the local children and handing out sweet treats to our entrants!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

​