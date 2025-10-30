Local care home hosts High Street Halloween Trail
The staff and residents decided to challenge local children to find six ghosts and six pumpkins that are hiding in different shops and businesses along the town’s high street.
Children have to write down the number of each pumpkin and ghost and where they have been found in order to take part in the Halloween Hunt and were rewarded with sweet treats by the home.
General Manager, Susan Carter said: “We’ve all had such fun first of all hiding the pumpkins and ghosts and we can’t thank our local business owners enough for taking part.
"Our residents are looking forward to meeting the local children and handing out sweet treats to our entrants!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.