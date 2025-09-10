LOCAL CARE HOME HOSTS FREE MONTHLY VETERANS’ COFFEE MORNING

Staff and residents at Thistle Hill care home in Knaresborough have invited veterans from the local community to their free monthly coffee morning.

Taking place every first Thursday of the month from 10.30am Veterans from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and meet our residents.

General Manager of the home, Mandy said: “Our Veterans Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Thistle Hill care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.