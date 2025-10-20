Local care home hosts community networking event

Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge invited local professionals to their community networking lunch event.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge invited local professionals to their community networking lunch event.

Taking place on Monday 20th October. Professionals from various organisations within the community had the opportunity to meet and network over lunch, provided by the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home was delighted to welcome guest speaker and chair of the Thirsk Yarn Bombers, Irene who spoke to the visiting professionals about the work taking place in and around Thirsk by the group.

From left to right: representatives from Rainbow Dementia Care, North Yorkshire Police, Thirsk Yarn Bombers and Dementia Forward

It was wonderful to also welcome representatives from Dementia Forward, North Yorkshire Police and Rainbow Dementia Day Care amongst others.

Susan Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home says: “Boroughbridge Manor is keen to part of the community and our Professional lunch allows individuals from the care industry to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’