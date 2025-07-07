Local care home celebrates World Chocolate Day

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Boroughbridge Manor care home in Boroughbridge had a fantastic time celebrating World Chocolate Day on July 7, surely one of the best days of the year!

Overseen by head chef Karen Garbutt, staff and residents enjoyed a selection of different chocolate treats from chocolate cupcakes, chocolate tarts and treats.

The home wished to spread the chocolate joy and had the pleasure of delivering an assortment of chocolate goodies to their friends at the Dementia Forward Hub in Burton Leonard.

General Manager, Susan Carter, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a World Chocolate Day, the eyes of all our staff lit up too. We all had great fun discussing our favourite types of chocolate down the years, it’s amazing how many different chocolate bars and flavours there have been!”

Ethel, a resident said: “I have always loved anything to do with chocolate, I don’t think there are many people that don’t! I have eaten so much delicious chocolate today; I think this has to be one of my favourite celebrations.”

