Local care home celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Leeming Bar Grange Care Home in Leeming Bar marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by throwing a 1940s afternoon tea party to remember. The home was decorated in red, white and blue and residents and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of live musical entertainment from The Cherry Tones.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chef Suzanne Caddy whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked pastries, sandwiches, and cakes for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.

Residents observed the national two minute silence and listened again to Churchill’s iconic speech accepting Germany’s surrender and an address from the Queen. They reminisced about their memories of VE Day and watched clips of the celebrations that took place outside Buckingham Palace and all across London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn Billett, General Manager at Leeming Bar Grange said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”

BHC

Alma, resident at Leeming Bar Grange said: “I lived through the war and remember VE Day well; it still gives me goosebumps now when I think back to the significance of the lights coming on! I’m so glad we were able to celebrate such an important date. It was wonderful to reminisce and sing along to all the old songs that kept our spirits up during the war years; everyone had such a wonderful day together.

Leeming Bar Grange Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential, respite, and dementia care.