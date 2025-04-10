Local care home begins Easter celebration early with generous donation
The residents at the were absolutely delighted when colleagues from the local Morrisons supermarket dropped off the Easter eggs. Their faces lit up with joy as they received the colourful treats, and the generous gesture brought a lovely community spirit into the home. The residents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Morrisons colleagues.
General Manager, Susan Carter, said: “We’re all looking forward to Easter. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents love all the colourful Easter eggs and the Easter Bonnet parade. Thanks to Morrisons, Easter is off to an eggs-cellent start this year!”
One of the residents, Betty, said: “the donation from our local Morrisons was very thoughtful and incredibly kind, it’s wonderful to be a part of such a caring community in the town.”