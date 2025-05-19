Local Care groups launch Dementia Action Week

Local groups, Staff, residents and relatives came together on Monday 19th May at the Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge to raise funds and to launch ‘Dementia Action Week’.

Boroughbridge Manor welcomed event organisers Amy and Sian from Dementia Forward and also Victoria and Elise from Helping Hands in Knaresborough as they came together for a fundraising coffee morning, raising funds and awareness for the Dementia Forward Group.

Dementia Forward’s theme for the week is ‘don’t keep dementia under your hat’ with this the homes residents and guests sported an array of dazzling headwear,

Clive, a resident at Boroughbridge Manor said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I could feel Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Sian (left) and Amy (right) from Dementia Forward

General Manager, Susan Carter, commented: “Staff at Boroughbridge Manor are dedicated to making sure that the home is the hub of the local community, and this event for Dementia Forward with Helping Hands was a resounding success!”

Shelbie Taylor-Howson, an Activity Coordinator, added: “We just want to say a big thank you to everyone that came along to support us, you all made this event extra special. We have raised £40 for Dementia Forward which is absolutely fantastic!”