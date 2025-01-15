Local care & community groups to host digitally connected drop in clinic
Starting at 1pm visiting seniors and members of the community will be able to come visit the group to enjoy a highly informative briefing on "Fall Prevention at Home: Fun Tips & Tech Tricks to Stay Safe" plus a drop-in clinic.
Members of the community can bring any question relating to computers, tablets/iPads, smartphones, apps or getting online. Bring your own device or borrow one of ours. Questions at all levels are welcomed.
There will be a variety of refreshments and sweet treats available to guests in attendance.
General Manager of Boroughbridge Manor Care Home Susan Carter said: “We’re looking forward to taking part in what is sure to be a fabulous community event, we’re proud to be aligning ourselves with such incredible individuals making a difference in the community and to be able our senior community with any technology related struggles they may be facing.”
Managing Director of Right at Home Harrogate, Veronica Manolache added “At Right at Home Harrogate, we are wholeheartedly committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of individuals in our community, particularly within the comfort of their own homes. That is why we are delighted to collaborate with other fantastic community supporters for our event, Fall Prevention at Home: Fun Tips & Tech Tricks to Stay Safe.
Falls are one of the leading causes of injury among older adults, and many of these incidents can be prevented with the right knowledge, tools, and practices. This event offers a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness and share practical strategies to help individuals maintain their independence and safety.
From engaging activities showcasing fall prevention techniques to exploring innovative technology designed to make homes safer, we are excited to deliver an informative and interactive experience for all involved. Together, as a community, we can empower people to feel secure and supported in their own homes.
We look forward to welcoming everyone to this important event and continuing to champion safe and independent living for all.”