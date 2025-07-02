Lizzie Hughes: Connecting with community in Harrogate

It’s been an exciting few weeks of getting to know what’s going on and who’s connected to who in the Harrogate district community. I’ve met some organisations who have shared their experiences of hardship and challenge, but mostly of determination, humanity, compassion, creativity and love.

As a newcomer I am impressed by what you all do to make life better with each other, and I’ll be asking for your kind agreement to more chats and sharing over the next few weeks. From these conversations my action plan is to create deeper engagement with neighbourhoods who are the beating heart of our community.

Thirty years in the voluntary sector has taught me that we’re always learning, and that better outcomes are achieved when we support each other, being generous leaders, as I’ve seen in action in Harrogate.

Leaders in the local NHS and North Yorkshire Council have prioritised closer engagement with the voluntary sector to address health inequalities in Harrogate and district. The new Town Council have included working closely with the voluntary sector in their plans.

Elaine Stevenson

The Harrogate Chamber of Commerce works with the voluntary sector, inviting talks on subjects such as Men’s Mental Health, and appointing a charity of the year (HADCA last year, and Time Together this year). These healthy partnerships and relationships respect the voluntary sector as equals, rather than beneficiaries only, and amplify the voices of people in our communities.

So far I have been lucky to visit and meet people in Harrogate at Inspire Youth, Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub, Chain Lane Community Hub, Mind in Harrogate District, Essential Needs, Supporting Older People, Dancing For Well-being, Saint Michael’s Hospice, Disability Action Yorkshire, Horton Housing, Open Country, St Paul’s UR Church, Bilton and Woodfield Community Library, Time Together, Oatlands Community Centre, Netmakers, Harrogate Heart Failure Support Group, Artizan Café and the Chocolate Factory Café.

I want to shout out about them.

I’ve ventured outside of Harrogate to CaVCA in Scarborough, Up For Yorkshire in Selby, Community First Yorkshire, the Uredale Community Partnership and NAVCA in Sheffield to see if there’s anything I can learn and share for Harrogate. Many more amazing people have chatted to me through meetings for Community Anchors and online networking platforms. Thank you for all your support.

The five CEOs since the charity was formed in 1988

On Saturday all five past and present CEOs of HADCA had lunch together, from Ann Morris (the founder in 1973) to Hazel McGrath, then Karen Weaver, Frances Elliot and now me. It was an historic moment and one I hope will be repeated often. Four amazing women with a wealth of experience and knowledge, not to mention tenacity and compassion. I’d also like to shout out about the amazing team I have the privilege of getting to know at HADCA who are experienced, talented, knowledgeable, compassionate and full of humanity.

I am looking forward to the next few months, finding out about our incredible community in Harrogate. Visit www.hadca.org.uk to find out more about our work.