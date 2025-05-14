Leyburn teen who has benefited from assistance dog plays key role in charity shoot

Molly Birch, 17, was just 12 when her life was changed for the better by Chess, her disability assistance support dog.

Molly has cerebral palsy and the condition affects her balance and use of her hands, reduces her concentration and makes it difficult for her to walk far without help.

Labrador Chess has been trained by the national Support Dogs charity to help Molly by picking up items she has dropped, assisting with her balance as she walks, fetching helping when she has fallen over, opening and closing drawers and doors, fetching her shoes, boots, leg and hand splints and pulling her coat off.

Anyone who knows Molly and her family knows just how much she loves Chess and how much he helps her and that’s why they have been raising funds for Support Dogs for over a decade, boosting its coffers by around £20,000 each year.

Molly and her parents, Kevin and Emma, do this by hosting the Barden Clay Shoot, on land near their farm near Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

Molly now sits on the committee organising this fabulous event and helping to keep the shoot, first established as the Azerley Charity Clay Shoot in 2008, succeeding year after year.

Molly, who attends St John’s School in Boston Spa, Wetherby, said: “It’s important to get involved in the Barden charity clay shoot because adults and children with a physical disability, epileptic seizures and autism can be provided with a dog, just like me.

“A dog is truly life-changing, like Chess has been for me and we hope to raise as much money as we did last year, if not more.”

She added: “We are particularly keen to get more women’s teams, for which there is a top prize of £600.”

This year’s shoot takes place on Sunday, July 6 and committee members are working hard to make it the best one yet.

This year, alongside the main shoot, participants can enjoy a pool shoot, an archery ‘have a go’ and competition, and, as always, fabulous food and cakes, bar and fundraising games such as the tombola, raffle and £2 a go to win a BASC (British Association for Shooting and Conservation) shooting hamper.

Founded and based in Yorkshire, Support Dogs is an innovative charity dedicated to transforming the lives of children and adults affected by some of the most challenging medical conditions.

It trains specialist assistance dogs via three programmes - epilepsy seizure alert dogs, disability assistance dogs and autism assistance dogs.

Having raised £277,000 for charities that have supported the Birches since 2008, the shoot is based on teams of four.

Entry is £800 per team, with cartridges included. There are cash prizes of £600, £400 and £200 for the top three teams, as well as £600 for the highest placed ladies’ team.

Neil Colver, a long-standing participant, said: “I look forward to the Barden Clay Shoot each year as it is exceptionally well-organised and provides exciting shooting in a stunning location. I appreciate that it has raised so much money for such good causes over the years.”

All participants musts be shotgun certificate holders and aged over 16. Pre-register at www.bardenclayshoot.co.uk. For more information, please email [email protected]

To find out more about Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.

