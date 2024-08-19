Leeds resident's bills halved after move into 7,000th home in Horsforth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family has told how moving into Stonewater’s 7000th new home dramatically brought their bills down and changed their life.

Ceri Pyper, age 42, moved in her new home at The Fold in Horsforth, Leeds, in May 2024, having previously lived in private rented accommodation.

Ceri had saved money for a deposit to purchase a home but was struggling to secure a mortgage for a property large enough for her family.

Looking for somewhere closer to her children’s schools while suiting the family’s needs, Ceri heard about Stonewater through a colleague and was able to complete on a Shared Ownership home.

Ceri Pyper outside her new home

The property is the leading affordable housing provider’s 7000th newly built home since its formation in 2015. Ceri and her son had the honour of cutting the ribbon marking the milestone at an event in July alongside Stonewater colleagues and the local community.

Ceri said: “I first noticed how spacious and bright it is. My children now have enough space to play and have nice bedrooms, which we all appreciate.

“Stonewater has been very supportive throughout the process and it’s really exciting to be part of its history as the customer living in the 7000th home.

“I can see myself living here until my children have finished school, and hopefully much longer. We really enjoy living in such a diverse and inclusive community and can’t wait to welcome more new neighbours soon.”

The development, constructed by the Vistry Group, will deliver 152 new homes for shared ownership, Rent to Buy and affordable rent. Ceri and some other residents have already moved in, with the rest of the site due to be complete by the end of the year.

Previously a Leeds City College campus, The Fold features energy saving technologies including air source heat pumps, solar panels and electric vehicle charging points to help lower customers’ energy bills and support Stonewater’s net zero targets.

Ceri has already seen a significant drop in her energy bills, paying nearly half than she did before.

She added: “I’ve noticed a big difference in my monthly bills.

“I’m saving so much money, not only on energy, but on getting my children to school too. It’s making a huge difference on our family life.”

Rachel Oliver, Project Officer at Stonewater, says: “We’re so happy to welcome Ceri and her family to The Fold, especially as the resident of our 7000th new home.

“Developments like this are so important in enabling local people to stay within communities like Horsforth, where their children go to school, or they have family ties.

“The official opening of our 7,000th home showcases Stonewater’s continued commitment to providing these much-needed homes for people across the UK, each of which provides a family an affordable, safe and comfortable place to live.”

The Fold will also see a public art installation, created by Stonewater’s Blunden Prize 2022-23 winner Pat Walls, who is working on a sculpture and benches that reflect the local community and is being made out of local Yorkshire stone.