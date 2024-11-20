Late Night Shopping hits Ripon next Thursday (28th November) and it's all set to be a good one!
Many of our wonderful Ripon businesses will be open until 8pm so why head into Ripon and get your Christmas shopping all wrapped up!
Some businesses are offering that little something special so check out the list below for details of who is taking part.
The wonderful AFO Choir will be opening the event in the Market Square at 5pm & the 28th of November will also be the last date for shoppers to get their 13 Days of Christmas passports stamped too.
Click here for more details tinyurl.com/3np657hf
Shop local this Christmas - shop in Ripon!