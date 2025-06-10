Knaresborough’s new home care branch, Helping Hands, celebrates grand opening with local families and carers

The new branch marks an exciting development in available home care services for the Knaresborough community, with short care visits, respite and live-in care services available for local residents.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helping Hands Knaresborough, the area’s newest home care branch, has now officially opened its doors to the public with a heart-warming launch party that welcomed local families, carers, and community members. The celebration marked the beginning of the branch’s mission to deliver high-quality, person-centred care across Knaresborough and surrounding areas.

Since receiving its Care Quality Commission (CQC) registration earlier this year, the branch has:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Begun providing care and support to local residents, offering personalised assistance that enables people to live independently and comfortably in their own homes

Recruited and trained dedicated caregivers to serve the growing needs of the community

Established partnerships with local healthcare professionals and community groups to strengthen support networks for families and carers.

Knaresborough Team

Helping Hands Knaresborough’s launch comes at a crucial time. With an ageing population and growing demand for flexible, at-home care options, the branch aims to provide reliable, compassionate support that allows families to focus on what matters most: time together.

The opening event, hosted at the Knaresborough branch office, brought together clients, care professionals, and members of the public for a day of celebration and connection. Guests enjoyed refreshments, games, and the opportunity to meet the care team behind the branch. The event created a welcoming space for carers and those receiving care to share their stories and experiences.

Victoria Charles, Branch Care Manager at Helping Hands Knaresborough, shared her enthusiasm for the launch: “It was such a joy to open our doors and welcome the community to our new branch. Seeing families, carers, and residents come together really highlighted the heart of our work - building genuine relationships and offering care that truly supports people’s lives. At the core of everything we do is a commitment to making everyone we care for feel respected, understood, and supported.”

Laura Kent, one of Helping Hands Knaresborough’s first customers, praised the impact of the service: “The whole team have been extremely helpful right from my initial phone call. Victoria and Elise have been thoughtful, thorough and kind in their dealings with my mum, my brother and I.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sipol Dlamini, a new carer at the Knaresborough branch, reflected on her experience: “From the moment I joined Helping Hands Knaresborough, I felt welcomed and valued. The training was thorough, and the team genuinely cares - not just about the clients, but about each other too. Every client visit is unique, but the true impact is clear when I leave. Knowing I’ve brightened someone’s day - especially those who may not have spoken to anyone for days - is incredibly fulfilling. Every visit feels purposeful, and when caring comes naturally, this job becomes a joy.”

Helping Hands Knaresborough is planning a series of community engagement events aimed at educating local families on the benefits of home care and helping them navigate care choices, including informative care coffee chats and open house tours.

To learn more about support services available or to enquire about joining the team, please contact Helping Hands Knaresborough on 01423 594 775 or visit www.helpinghands.co.uk/our-locations/knaresborough.