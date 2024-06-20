Knaresborough welcomes friends old and new from German twin town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For over 50 years Knaresborough has been “twinned” with the beautiful town of Bebra in Hessen, central Germany.On Thursday 6 June 2024, 22 guests arrived by coach and stayed with local host families. For one guest, it was his 27th visit, including once cycling from Bebra to Knaresborough and running in the Bed Race on several occasions.

Guests, host families and Committee members met together in "The Track and Sleeper" on Knaresborough Station on Thursday evening.

The Mayor of Bebra, Herr Stefan Knoche, and 3 colleagues from Bebra Town Council were with us from Friday 7 June, departing early on Monday 10 June.

On Friday 7 June, an official reception at Knaresborough House took place, with speeches introduced by Town Crier, Mark Hunter. The speakers were: The Mayor of Knaresborough, Cllr Margy Longhurst, Herr Knoche, Frau Stefanie Koch from Bebra Town Council, Chair of Knaresborough Town Twinning Committee, Ms Helen Mitchell (assisted with translation by Knaresborough Town Twinning Committee Secretary, Mrs Alison Sykes), Frau Nortrud Hoffmeister, Chair of Bebra’s Town Twinning Committee and Cllr David Goode spoke on Knaresborough's Ukrainian Twin Town Volodymyr.

Taking part in Knaresborough's famous Bed Race Parade, 8 June 2024

An award for services to Town Twinning was presented from Bebra Town Council to Ms Julie Allison from King James's School in Knaresborough for her work in continuing the long tradition of pupil exchanges with Bruder Grimm Schule in Bebra.

A presentation of a candle holder, specially engraved by Laser Pierce Design, was also made to Mrs Mavis Clemmitt, who retired as Chair of the Knaresborough Town Twinning Association this year after 30 years in the role and, before this,10 years as Secretary. We are very happy that the Association will continue to benefit from Mavis's many years of experience as our Honorary President. Entertainment was provided by local music group, "Cadenza".

On Saturday 8 June, dignitaries, guests, hosts and Town Twinning Committee members enjoyed Knaresborough's traditional Bed Race, including taking part in the parade through the town.

On Sunday, we were welcomed to morning service by the Rev Garry Hinchcliffe and the Congregation of St John's Anglican Church in Knaresborough, with Bible readings in English and German from Methodist Local Preacher, Sue Langley, followed by tea/coffee and cake at “The Hub”. In the afternoon, the Mayor of Knaresborough led an historical walk around Knaresborough town centre, visiting the Castle and on to the Chapel of our Lady of the Crag (again with commentary in German from Alison).

Official Reception at Knaresborough House, 7 June 2024.

In the evening, we enjoyed a lively evening at "The Mitre" with singing with audience participation led by "The Chorus Crew".

Our Farewell Evening took place on Monday 10 June at Knaresborough Town Amateur Football Club and included the presentation of a tea towel to each German household from St John’s Church in Knaresborough. Our guests departed early the next morning.

We would like to thank all the businesses and organisations who contributed to the success of this visit and Knaresborough Town Council for its support.

