Knaresborough RUFC rally to secure 29-20 victory against York RI RUFC

Knaresborough RUFC showcased resilience and flair in a thrilling 29-20 comeback victory over York RI RUFC on Saturday.

The first half belonged to York RI, whose strong pack and sharp backline delivered three unanswered tries. However, Knaresborough’s forwards, undeterred by the challenge, showed great resilience against the dominant York pack to keep their team in contention. Just before halftime, Mikey Adams took a clever blindside run and offloaded an inside ball to his brother Jimmy Adams, who crossed the line to score a morale-boosting try.

After the break, Knaresborough capitalized on their momentum. Captain Alex Knight powered through York’s defensive line, barreling over under the posts for the team’s second try, reducing the deficit further.

Knaresborough’s third try was a moment of tactical brilliance. Fly-half Jimmy Adams launched a pinpoint cross-field kick that soared over the York defense. Ethan Blin leapt high, plucked the ball from the air, and touched down expertly in the corner.

Kian Dobson Scoring in the corner

The final try was a masterclass in teamwork and individual skill. Ethan Blin made a dazzling run down the wing, beating three defenders before offloading to Kian Dobson, who finished the move superbly in the corner. Jimmy Adams capped off an outstanding performance by converting three of the four tries, sealing the 29-20 victory.

Reflecting on the win, Captain Alex Knight said, “This was a team performance to be proud of. The forwards worked tirelessly against a strong York pack, and the backs delivered moments of brilliance. It’s a result that shows our character and skill.”

This memorable victory reinforces Knaresborough RUFC’s position as a team to watch this season and sets a strong foundation for future successes.