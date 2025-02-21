Knaresborough care home lends their ears for the Silent Disco

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents and guests at Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough enjoyed an afternoon of grins with Pete Goldup and his 40 pairs of WiFi headphones that took place at the home. Pete Goldup – Silent Disco performed a selection of classic hits including ‘Born Free’ and ‘Under the Moon of Love’.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the final song was played. The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.

General Manager, Mandy Scott said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon singing along with the Silent Disco. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Thistle Hill Care Centre as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

One resident said “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”