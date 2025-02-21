Knaresborough care home lends their ears for the Silent Disco

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 21st Feb 2025, 08:53 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 11:56 GMT
Residents and guests at Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough enjoyed an afternoon of grins with Pete Goldup and his 40 pairs of WiFi headphones that took place at the home. Pete Goldup – Silent Disco performed a selection of classic hits including ‘Born Free’ and ‘Under the Moon of Love’.

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the final song was played. The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.

General Manager, Mandy Scott said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon singing along with the Silent Disco. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Thistle Hill Care Centre as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

One resident said “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”

