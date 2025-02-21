Knaresborough care home lends their ears for the Silent Disco
Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the final song was played. The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.
General Manager, Mandy Scott said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon singing along with the Silent Disco. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Thistle Hill Care Centre as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
One resident said “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”