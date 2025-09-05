Kids show they are sew stylish with Thirsk Salvation Army creative wardrobe project

The creative session was part of the church and charity’s Kids Community Wardrobe, a regular event held at St James Green Methodist Church, which offers good quality pre-loved clothing for children for as little as 50p.

Children as young as three got to take home three or four items unique to them after customising them with motifs, buttons, jewels and more.

Major Paula Haylett, who leads the church and charity’s North Yorkshire Pioneer in Thirsk with Major Ian Haylett, said: “It was a thoroughly enjoyable event, and we were so impressed with the creativity of the youngsters taking part. We had a total of 22 people, with children age three to 16 attending who came out with some fabulous items.

“Children could choose plain clothes from a wide selection available, then customise them with motifs and designs cut from other items, adding embellishments, buttons, beads and jewels for a final pizzazz! They really concentrated on what they were doing, so much so that nobody moved when I offered biscuits!

“Three-year-old Hallie started with a plain dress, which she drew on with fabric pens and decorated with a turtle, flowers and finished with some purple wings. Nine-year-old Rory made a fabulous underwater scene on a t-shirt. The completed article showed a submarine shining a light on a treasure chest full of buttons.

“We had very positive comments from everyone, and good connections were made due to there being time for chatting over the projects. The parents enjoyed it as much as the kids as it gave them chance to be creative and have a catch up with each other.”

The Kids Community Wardrobe, which runs a few times a year, offers good quality clothing for children, helping parents with rising costs and who want to be more environmentally friendly. It is well supported by the community in Thirsk and the surrounding villages, who love the ethos of reusing and recycling, and are very generous with their donations.

The proceeds from the Kids Community Wardrobe go towards supporting The Salvation Army’s work in Thirsk. They also always keep a stock of clothes back so that they can donate them for free to families in crisis.

The Community Wardrobe is part of a Salvation Army Fresh Expression where Paula and Ian work within the community and from their home responding to community need rather than from a traditional Salvation Army building. For more information search for The Salvation Army – Thirsk on Facebook.

