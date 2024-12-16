Kenny the llama and Gary the alpaca visit local care home

There was huge excitement at Thistle Hill Care Centre as Nidderdale Llamas and Alpacas came by to visit the residents for a very special Christmas visit.

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Thistle Hill Care Centre, in Knaresborough, had a wonderful time learning about the Llamas and Alpacas from Suzanne and Charlotte, finding out about their habits and what they like to eat. They like to eat grass and hay!

General Manager, Mandy Scott said: “We had the best time with the beautiful Llama and Alpaca, they are such gorgeous creatures. Our residents loved spending time with them, I do hope they come back to visit us soon.”

Joan, resident at Thistle Hill Care Centre said: “It was so lovely to see the Llama and Alpaca and get to stroke them, they were absolutely beautiful and very friendly”

Thistle Hill Care Centre is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill Care Centre provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.