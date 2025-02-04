Just a Note: Will you be giving someone a Valentine card?

When I was eight years old, I joined the church choir. I particularly enjoyed singing at weddings.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I didn’t enjoy them because we were paid a shilling for singing, which we were. I enjoyed weddings because, as a young lad, I felt there was something really special about a man and a woman becoming husband and wife before my very eyes.

In the choir stalls we had a really good view of the couple giving each other the wedding rings and making their marriage vows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I became familiar with the words of the wedding service: ‘for better, for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part.’ Even as a young choirboy, I can recall thinking that I would like to get married one day.

User (UGC) Submitted

During my years as a vicar I have officiated at over 300 marriage services. It was a privilege to get to know each couple, to plan the service with them, and then to have the best view of the ceremony on the day!

When I was a choirboy, I didn’t know that 17 years later, I would get married myself. I have often said that my wedding day was the happiest day of my life, and that my wife is my best friend.

Friday, February 14 is Valentine’s Day. Saint Valentine was a clergyman who lived in Rome in the third century. He was martyred on February 14 in AD 269. The date has been observed as Valentine's Day since at least the eighth century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, Valentine cards are not just for those who are married. I can recall sending my wife one when we had only been courting for a few months.

In the second chapter of the Book of Genesis we are told that God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.” So he created Eve.

The writer of Genesis then says, “That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united to his wife, and they become one flesh.” So the companionship and intimacy, between a husband and wife was God’s idea.

I bought a Valentine card for my wife a few weeks ago. It will be the 49th Valentine card I have given to her.

So, I wonder, will you be giving a Valentine card to someone?