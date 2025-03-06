Jollyes Unleashes Its Biggest-Ever Pet Clothing Sale – Up to 50 percent off

Award-winning pet retailer Jollyes unveils its largest pet clothing sale ever, featuring numerous styles at half price at its Harrogate and Selby stores.

Award-winning pet retailer Jollyes has launched its biggest pet clothing sale yet, with many styles available at half price.

Spring is on the way but it’s still chilly out there so our furry friends still need to stay warm —and stylish—on their daily walks.

From cosy layers to everyday essentials, this is the ulti-mutt opportunity to refresh your pet’s wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Rufus & Rosie Quarter Zip Jacket - Now £5Rufus & Rosie Quarter Zip Jacket - Now £5
Rufus & Rosie Quarter Zip Jacket - Now £5

Among the standout deals is a designer-inspired jacket for just £9.99—an incredible steal compared to a price tag of £49.99!

With these paw-some discounts available for a limited time, don’t miss your chance to grab a bargain. Shop the sale now in Harrogate and Selby or online before they’re dog-gone!

