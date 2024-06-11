It’s Clean Ltd reaches £1000 giving landmark with £250 donation to Dementia Forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate contract cleaning specialist It’s Clean Ltd has contributed a total of £1000 to good causes so far this year following its latest £250 donation, this time to local charity Dementia Forward.

The firm plans to donate £2,500 to regional charities during 2024 to celebrate its 25th year in business.

This month, Managing Director David Whan visited Dementia Forward’s headquarters near Harrogate to hand over a cheque for £250 to support the charity’s work with people affected by dementia in North Yorkshire.

David said: “Dementia Forward is there to support people whether they have a diagnosis, are worried about memory problems or care for someone affected by dementia.

David Whan of It's Clean Ltd donates £250 to Dementia Forward

“So many of us have personal experience of dementia in our own families and networks, which is why the It’s Clean team was so keen to ensure that Dementia Forward was one of the recipients of our anniversary fund.”

Debby Lennox, Head of Community Operations at Dementia Forward, said: “We are extremely grateful to It’s Clean for choosing us as one of their 10 beneficiaries during their 25th birthday year.

“Dementia Forward is North Yorkshire’s own dementia support charity and if anyone is living with dementia or concerned about memory problems, we would encourage them to call our Helpline for free, confidential support and advice and to be connected to a local Support Advisor.