It’s Clean Ltd reaches £1000 giving landmark with £250 donation to Dementia Forward
The firm plans to donate £2,500 to regional charities during 2024 to celebrate its 25th year in business.
This month, Managing Director David Whan visited Dementia Forward’s headquarters near Harrogate to hand over a cheque for £250 to support the charity’s work with people affected by dementia in North Yorkshire.
David said: “Dementia Forward is there to support people whether they have a diagnosis, are worried about memory problems or care for someone affected by dementia.
“So many of us have personal experience of dementia in our own families and networks, which is why the It’s Clean team was so keen to ensure that Dementia Forward was one of the recipients of our anniversary fund.”
Debby Lennox, Head of Community Operations at Dementia Forward, said: “We are extremely grateful to It’s Clean for choosing us as one of their 10 beneficiaries during their 25th birthday year.
“Dementia Forward is North Yorkshire’s own dementia support charity and if anyone is living with dementia or concerned about memory problems, we would encourage them to call our Helpline for free, confidential support and advice and to be connected to a local Support Advisor.
“We also run wellbeing groups and activities, including our Hub Clubs, which are day services dotted across North Yorkshire and York.”