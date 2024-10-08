“I’m 21, and I’ve already planned my own funeral”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 21-year-old from Yorkshire says he has already planned his own funeral – and believes others should do the same.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward Cox, who has been working as a funeral service crew member at Co-op Funeralcare Pontefract since he was 18, says his job has made him think about death differently.

“Working in funeralcare has made me view death in a different light and it has given me such a wonderful outlook on life – I love making each funeral a meaningful and comforting experience for bereaved families”, Edward said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This informed his decision to plan his own funeral last year. He added: “Since working at the Pontefract branch I’ve met so many bereaved families whose loved ones haven’t shared details of what they’d like at their funeral.

Edward Cox, 21, has planned his funeral

“I know it’s a difficult conversation for many people to have, especially as it can be seen as a taboo topic, but I’ve seen firsthand the importance of communicating your wishes. I want to encourage others to take a plan out and remind people that it only takes an hour – the same time it takes to watch an episode of your favourite TV drama!

“I’ve already chosen to have floral spray adorn my coffin and hymns to be played at the service, as well as deciding that I would like to be cremated after a funeral in my local church.

“Since I was eight years old, I’ve been a church bell ringer, so in celebration of my life I have also chosen to have the church bells ring during my funeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel comforted that no one will need to worry about organising my funeral and empowered to have everything written down but also to know that I have the flexibility to update it if I change my mind.”

When asked about his unusual choice of career, Edward, who completed a diploma in electrical engineering, says he was inspired by a family friend.

“I found myself intrigued by the funeral industry after seeing a family friend’s passion and desire to help people. My curiosity kept growing, so I applied for a job at Co-op Funeralcare Pontefract, and I’m thrilled to say that I’ve never looked back.”

To other young individuals considering a career in funeralcare and who want to take out a funeral plan, Edward only has words of encouragement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edward concluded: “Death can be an uncomfortable topic, but I want to encourage more people to talk about it openly – it isn’t as hard as you might think – and start planning your own funeral.

“I truly love my job, it’s so rewarding, and I’ve learnt so much already. If you’re caring, empathetic and compassionate, this is the career for you.”

To find out more about Co-op Funeralcare Pontefract, on Salters Row, visit Funeral Directors in The Wool Market, Pontefract - Co-op (coop.co.uk)

To find out how to start your career with Co-op Funeralcare, visit Careers - The Co-operative Funeralcare

To find out how to take out a funeral plan, visit www.coop.co.uk/funeralcare/plans/buy-a-funeral-plan