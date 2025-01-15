"I swapped my nursing degree for a career in funeralcare – and I’ve never looked back”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 26-year-old from Yorkshire made the bold decision to leave a career in nursing just weeks after qualifying to pursue her lifelong passion for funeralcare.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siana Kelly left her family and friends surprised when she made the decision to walk away from a nursing career just two weeks after qualifying, to follow her dream of working in funeralcare. Now, nearly a year into her role as a funeral arranger at Co-op Funeralcare in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, Siana couldn’t be happier.

Siana said: “Leaving nursing wasn’t easy, but I’ve always been fascinated by funeralcare. For the first time in my life, I can say that I truly love my job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siana’s passion for funeralcare was sparked at a young age, inspired by her curiosity about Victorian funeral traditions. Siana said: “I first mentioned the idea of working in the sector when I was around 12, which raised some questions! I’ve always been fascinated by the Victorian era and their approach to death and mourning, which is where the idea originally came from.”

Co-op Funeralcare

Her curiosity only deepened after experiencing the death of her beloved grandmother at the age of 19. Siana said: “It was the first time I felt scared about death and funerals. Co-op Funeralcare made the day perfect for her and I was able to see first-hand how meaningful this work is. It confirmed to me that funeralcare is where I belong.”

Siana’s decision wasn’t without challenges. After years of working in healthcare, including as a healthcare assistant during the height of the pandemic, nursing seemed like a natural progression. However, she knew deep down that it wasn’t the right fit. Siana said: “I always knew that I wanted to provide care, but I realised my passion lay in offering emotional and mental support rather than physical care.”

After completing her nursing degree, an opportunity to join Co-op Funeralcare arose – and Siana didn’t hesitate. Siana said: “I thought, ‘what have I got to lose?’ Leaving nursing just weeks after qualifying felt like a risk, but I knew it was the right path for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her family were supportive, having long known her dream to work in the funeral sector, and

despite facing scepticism from some who questioned why she wouldn’t use her nursing degree, Siana’s determination never wavered. Siana said: “I’m proud of myself for taking this leap. Nursing gave me valuable skills, but this is where my heart is.”

Siana thrives on supporting grieving families and helping them to create personalised goodbyes for their loved ones. Siana said: “Knowing that I’ve helped a family say the best possible goodbye is the most rewarding part of what I do. People often say, ‘I could never do what you do,’ and to me, that’s the biggest compliment.”

Her advice to others? Siana said: “If funeralcare is something you’re passionate about, ask questions, reach out to funeral homes, and don’t give up. It’s never too late to follow your dream.”

To find out more about Co-op Funeralcare Bridlington, visit Bridlington Funeralcare - Co-op (coop.co.uk).