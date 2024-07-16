Howden Insurance wins Broker of the decade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Howden Insurance is delighted to be named the Broker of the Decade at the prestigious British Insurance Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the award being celebrated across all branches, Howden’s win is testament to the broker’s unwavering commitment to putting people, and their communities, first. All the Howden branches embrace a ‘no limits’ approach to everything they do, and the accolade is a celebrated acknowledgement of all the team stand for, as well as the 100+ insurance products available, from home insurance to horsebox, commercial cover to kit cars.

As a local insurance broker, rated ‘Excellent’ across over 50,000 reviews, not only do Howden focus on understanding clients and the specifics of their insurance needs, saving clients £375* on home and car insurance, but the team prides itself on acting as a force for good, supporting local people and the Harrogate community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Bishop, Branch Manager at Howden Harrogate said: “To be named the Broker of the Decade is a real privilege and we are absolutely thrilled to have won. As we continue to evolve to meet our clients’ needs, we understand that knowing your local Harrogate broker is ready when you need us, however you need us, matters.

Great result for Howden Insurance at the British Insurance Awards

“Whether that’s the little things, from enjoying a cup of tea in branch while we sort your cover, to stepping up when disaster strikes, helping arrange whatever emergency accommodation, transport, or support you may need.

“Our focus is not simply being ‘on the high-street’ but ‘in the high-street’; that is being embedded in the community, whether through charity work, local recruitment and career development, or helping other local businesses thrive. By giving back to our clients and the causes that matter to them, we can help communities to grow and flourish.”

While there are many ways to measure success in business, Howden’s people-first ethos means that caring for clients and the local community is paramount. Here in Harrogate, that includes sponsoring local sports teams, fundraising for charities and organising donation stations, running boot exchanges, shining a spotlight on independent businesses, and hosting free family fun days .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop into your local Harrogate branch to meet the friendly team and find out more about the activities you can take part in.

*51% of clients saved an average of £375 when switching to us at renewal between August 2023 and January 2024. Insurance savings are based on a sample of 3,889 car insurance clients and 2,049 home insurance clients.

About Howden UK&I

Howden UK&I is part of global insurance group Howden, and one of the largest specialist insurance distribution groups in the UK. Our unique high street branch network continues to grow, with over 200 branches and centres, supporting clients in communities across the country.

Our comprehensive portfolio encompasses personal, business, corporate, rural, private client and niche insurance brokerage, supporting the traditional to the extraordinary. Known for exceptional customer service, Howden is rated 4.8/5 on Trustpilot. Find out more at www.howdeninsurance.co.uk.

About Howden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howden is a leading global insurance group with employee ownership at its heart. Founded in 1994, it provides insurance broking, reinsurance broking and underwriting services and solutions to clients ranging from individuals to the largest multinational companies.

The group operates in 55 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, employing 17,000 people and handling $38bn of premium on behalf of clients.

For more information, please visit www.howdengroup.com and www.howdengroupholdings.com.