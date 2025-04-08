Howden Harrogate holds Easter egg donation station for Yorkshire Children’s Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local insurance broker Howden Harrogate has collected 80 Easter egg on behalf of Yorkshire Children’s Charity this month, with all donations going to The Forest School, a Specialist College for Communication that supports pupils with speech, language and communication needs.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity is a local charity based in Chapel Allerton, Leeds. Their mission is to make things better for the children living at a disadvantage, now and for their future. The impact of their work is happier, healthier, and more independent for children who are empowered to meet their unique potential and have their most fulfilling future possible.

And to say thank you, Howden Harrogate organised a raffle, which everyone who donated was entered into. Local independent shops and cafes in Harrogate have kindly donated prizes, including LMDC Espresso Bar, Caines Florist, Harrogate Organics Company, Makeup By Grace, and Mama Doreen’s.

Grace Brooke, Commercial Account Executive at Howden Harrogate, explained: “We’re firm believers that every child deserves an Easter egg, and when we heard about Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s goal to collect 11,000 eggs, we jumped at the chance to get involved.

“We’ve been absolutely blown away by our community’s generosity, and have managed to collect 80 eggs in total, which is incredible and help make sure little ones enjoy Easter! We’re also grateful to all the local businesses who donated raffle prizes, supporting our cause and encouraging so many donations.”

Charlotte Farrington, CEO and founder of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said:“While we primarily focus our energy and resources on funding essential items, we understand how important it is for children to feel included in other celebrations throughout the year. An Easter egg is something many children take for granted, but for families living in destitution this is just yet another luxury that feels out of reach.

“In the words of one of the teachers that benefited from the charity’s appeal last year, an Easter egg is ‘something that some people take for granted but was a real treat for our children and to see the joy and delight as they picked the one they wanted was priceless’.

“Our Easter appeal is only made possible through the kindness and dedication of our supporters. A huge thank you to the team at Howden Harrogate, and to everyone who donated an Easter egg - your generosity will make this Easter special for the children at Forest School.”

One of the UK’s largest independent brokers, Howden was founded 30 years ago by three young brokers and a dog named Flight. David Howden began winning their first clients with a focus on exceptional customer service. That focus remains true to this day, as we continue to serve local people, locally, including here in Harrogate.

Howden uses insurance as a powerful force for good, taking a no-limits approach to everything it does. Because when Howden says it cares about clients, the team means it on every level; from helping find cover for the most important things in life, to supporting the communities it serves and the causes that matter.

And the Howden branch has plenty more planned for Spring, giving away 100 seed packets for free. Since the 1930s, nearly 97% of the nation’s wildflower meadows have been eradicated, and so the team hopes not just to help wildlife thrive, but also encourage a sense of growth, renewal, and hope for the season ahead.

Grace continued: “These seeds are a small way to encourage people to reconnect with nature. Whether you’re a gardening guru already or still a green thumb in training, pop into branch to pick up your pack!”

To learn more about Howden Insurance, simply give your local branch a ring or visit in person and speak with a member of the team.