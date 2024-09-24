Highfield care home opens its doors to lonely people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local care home Highfield Care Home in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster will be opening its doors to a number of people from the community to help tackle loneliness in their local community.

Open for elderly people who might usually eat alone, are invited to join the residents and team at the home on the first Friday of the month, starting Friday October 4 for a three-course meal from 12.00 pm.

Diners will be treated to a tasty lunchin the home’s dining room. Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents while enjoying their food, and will be able to partake in friendly games with those at the home after their meal.

The home’s Head Chef will be producing a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs and preferences, so diners were able to eat to their fill accompanied with a wide selection of beverages.

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities. Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.

Nikki Mould, Operations Manager at Highfield, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”

Highfield Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia carefor 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.