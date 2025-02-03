Hero Harrogate Headteacher welcomes Leeds United FC legend to open new sensory room at school

Forest Moor School in Harrogate, a school who supports children with social, emotional and complex mental health needs, has been on a remarkable journey of transformation since one special Principal took over in 2021.

Since 2013, and prior to becoming part of the Wellspring Academy Trust, Forest Moor School had been reportedly underperforming, receiving regular Ofsted reports rating it as Poor or Unsatisfactory. The school was finally forced to close in 2021.

This complete transformation has come about through the tireless dedication of the now Principal, Dave Roberts and his staff, who on Friday, January 30th, saw legendary ex Leeds United football player, Leigh Bromby, officially open up its latest state-of-the-art multi-sensory room which has been one of the catalysts that has helped to transform the school’s Ofsted rating for the first time in its history, to ‘Good’.

Speaking to Mr Roberts, he said, “I am incredibly proud to have led the school through this period of change. Before becoming part of Wellspring Academy Trust, Forest Moor had experienced years of poor Ofsted outcomes. Since its conversion, we have worked tirelessly to build a school that provides not only a strong academic foundation but also a nurturing, nature-centred environment that supports the complex needs of our students. Today’s official opening of the new sensory room thanks to the children’s charity, KidsOut, means that we have also been able to cross yet a further milestone, bringing learning to life and supporting emotional regulation, an initiative praised in our Ofsted report.”

Leeds United legend, Leigh Bromby with Principal, Dave Roberts at the official sensory room opening

Ex-Leeds United player, Leigh Bromby, who is a Patron for the KidsOut charity, as well as the charity’s CEO, Sara Williams, saw first-hand today how the sensory room was benefitting the children.

The national charity who supports children who have experienced domestic abuse, disadvantaged children, and children with life-limiting disabilities, helped to fund the sensory room at Forest Moor School. It is the charity’s 22nd sensory room installation.

CEO of the charity, Sara Williams said, “We are delighted to have been part of the success of the wonderful Forest Moor School. The impact of these specialist units for children who have experienced trauma and/or have diagnosed sensory processing difficulties, can be life changing. They have shown to improve speech, language development, communication skills, memory and comprehension. Learning through multiple senses can also impact children’s behaviour, and as noted in the school’s latest Ofsted report, the children’s literacy skills have shown to excel due to the use of the sensory room.”

Mr Roberts went on to say, “Through the dedication of our staff, the support of Wellspring Academy Trust and our parent community, we have completely reshaped our provision. We now offer a curriculum that integrates academic learning with a strong mental health focus, ensuring our pupils are supported holistically. Our nature-centred approach has enabled us to provide hands-on, engaging learning experiences, from our school farm—built in collaboration with the local farming community.

One of the pupils was given the task of physically cutting the ribbon

This is not the end of our journey; in fact, we are only just beginning. Our ambition is to take Forest Moor to the next level, building on our success to become a centre of best practice, ensuring every child, regardless of their background or challenges, has the opportunity to thrive.”