Helen’s Story: From crisps and coleslaw to confidence, colour and feeling fantastic

Before joining group, Helen had already lost a stone on her own but she knew deep down it wasn’t sustainable. “I just ate what I fancied,” she says. “Pie and mash, burgers with chips and coleslaw, crisps, beer… I’d done Slimming World before, so I started using bits of what I remembered. But I knew I needed help.”

That’s when Helen reached out and messaged Charlotte, Consultant for her local Slimming World Group. And from that moment, everything began to shift.

Now 3 stone lighter, Helen’s not just slimmer she’s glowing with confidence. “I feel so much less bloated, and I can wear bright colours that make me feel pretty instead of hiding in baggy black clothes.”

She’s also discovered something unexpected: how fantastic regular activity makes her feel. By attending activity classes, Helen’s found a new rhythm one that lifts her mood, boosts her energy, and adds a whole new layer of wellbeing to her journey.

Helen at Bounce Class

Her love for Food Optimising shines through. “I use it all the time. I’m not really one for recipes I just open the fridge and create something with whatever I’ve got.” That flexibility has made healthy eating feel natural, not restrictive.

And the group? “Amazing,” Helen says. “The support, the advice, the new ideas and ingredients I’d never have thought of it’s made all the difference.”

Helen’s journey is a beautiful reminder that asking for help isn’t weakness it’s the start of something powerful. Her story proves that with the right support, a flexible plan, and a community that lifts you up, lasting change is absolutely possible!

Helen attends Ripon Slimming World Group, who meet at Allhallowgate Methodist Church every Wednesday, Charlotte can be contacted on 07855 003179.