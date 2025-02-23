Harrogate Writers Circle February Meeting

Our meeting of 19 Feb 2025 was the flash fiction competition.

First to read was Denise with 'Through The Woods' about a girl initially following a lone boy after she came out of detention. She ponders why she was following him and turns abruptly to a forest track. He stops and explains about a tree trunk in a way he could not attempt in class. Then she wonders why she has followed him...

Then Peter read 'Learn to Fly' about a girl going into school and pondering her very enclosed life in a rural community that has remained unchanged for centuries. On the return journey from school she thinks of the calves she would help herding the following morning which will pliantly go to market. She thinks of her older sister who would be leaving school and pliantly marry a local boy. She sees a Red Kite flying in the sky, free to soar into the sky wherever it wishes. She resolves to be like the kite and learn to fly rather then give in to her family's wishes to remaining at home.

Finally was Joan who read 'A Childs Night at The Fair' giving a detailed description of a travelling fair with the smells and tastes of the experience described in detail. Then the narrator sees a carousel which entrances her and then she was free as the horse beneath her flew into the air but then landed safely back on the carousel with none of the other visitors to the fair aware of the magical event.

The voting ended with each of the entrants receiving the same number of votes. A discussion of the pieces then took place which covered a lot of aspects of characters trying to fit in and the way that all the entrants produced a highly descriptive beginning and then produced a magical ending.

Our next meeting on 5 March 2025 is a manuscript evening. Details of our programme can be found online at https://harrogatewriterscircle.weebly.com. If you want to improve your writing then why don't you pop into the next meeting.