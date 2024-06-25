Harrogate Writers Circle

Adjudication of the Poetry Competition

Our meeting of June 19 was the adjudication of the poetry competition by Kate Swann.Kate read each of the poems entered and gave her comments on specific features and any ways (if any) that they could be improved. First was Peter's entry, 'Eclipse' which covered the attitude by different groups of people and the wildlife to the an eclipse. Next was John's poem 'Loss' which told of regret and looking back at things that should have been said. Then Joan's 'Spring In The Air' which told of winter's icy grip gradually being released as spring takes over. Next was Susanna's poem 'Tick Tock'. This told of the final journey of someone close as time ticks away. 'The Ten' was the next entry by Pat, A very different type of poem which told of the horrors of war and the potential escape of the Ten. 'Piano' was the next poem which told of how the Baby Grand would come between the couple. Finally was 'Council Of The Moon' by Denise which told of observers looking down at the Earth and the damage that is being caused. The result gave 'The Ten' as highly commended, second was 'Piano' and the winner was 'Tick Tock'The members were pleased with a fair adjudication and were happy to take on board the suggestions that Kate had given for improvement.Our next meeting on 3rd July is a manuscript evening. Details of our programme can be found online at https://harrogatewriterscircle.weebly.com. If you want to improve your writing then why don't you pop into the next meeting.