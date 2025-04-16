Harrogate woman takes on the London Marathon in memory of her uncle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate resident Olivia Keeler will be taking on the London Marathon next weekend in memory of her uncle, who was well-known in the town as a dedicated supporter of Harrogate Town AFC.

Olivia is running to raise vital funds for The Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR) – the world-leading research institute and charity.

The 25-year-old who lives at her family’s guesthouse in the centre of Harrogate, says: “In 2016, my uncle was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Following radiotherapy, surgery, chemotherapy and more surgery he was eventually given the all clear. In 2021, he was then diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Then in July 2022, he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. My uncle underwent surgery which removed the tumour but suffered a stroke during the operation, affecting his left side. He was making good progress but in November 2023 he had a seizure which showed the tumour, plus another one had returned and due to the progression of the cancer, no further treatment could be offered. He sadly died on 21/03/24.

Olivia's uncle Richard - a passionate supporter of Harrogate Town AFC

“The recent one-minute silence tribute from Harrogate Town Football Club, where he was a huge supporter, reinforced my determination to do something even bigger - the London Marathon. From a girl who wouldn’t run the 2.5k in PE this is going to be a huge challenge for myself.

“I am honoured to pay tribute to my uncle by dedicating this marathon to him and all those who have been impacted by cancer.

“Even though he won't physically be here to witness my journey in the London Marathon, I know he'll be with me in spirit, pushing me forward every step of the way and dragging me over that finish line.

“Training for my first marathon has been an incredible challenge. I’m not a naturally fast runner, but I’m so proud of myself for getting the miles in. My younger sister, who hadn’t initially gotten a place, has been training with me every step of the way. She’s now been given the opportunity to run, and we’ll be crossing the finish line together. My boyfriend is also running, but he’s much faster than us, so we’re pushing ourselves to keep up. It’s by far the hardest physical challenge I’ve ever undertaken, but the support from my family keeps me going, and I’m determined to finish strong.

Marathon runner Olivia Keeler

“So far, I’ve raised nearly £1,400, and I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has donated. A special thank you goes to my auntie, who has faced some incredibly tough years. The majority of my fundraising has come through social media, as well as from my uncle’s friends and people he knew. My uncle was a very well-loved man. I also couldn’t have gotten through this training without my sister—her support and dedication have kept me going through the toughest days.”

Rachael Potter, Sports and Challenge Events Officer at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said:

“We’re really grateful to have the support of Olivia, and all of the #teamICR runners at this year’s London Marathon. Getting out there and training for a marathon, while also attempting to hit a fundraising target, is no easy feat, and we’ve been so impressed by the dedication and commitment of our supporters.

“We hope Olivia and all our runners will be spurred on by the knowledge that they’re helping to make a difference for people affected by cancer. Every pound raised means that our research can keep moving forward, and every step taken towards that finish line brings our researchers one step closer to defeating cancer.”

To support Olivia please donate on her fundraising page https://www.justgiving.com/page/olivia-keeler-london-marathon