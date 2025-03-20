Harrogate vintage care fanatic gets into top gear for very special cause

A Harrogate motoring enthusiast’s fundraising drive for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease is a real bangers and smash adventure.

Jeremy Clarkton, Richard Hammond and James May have nothing on John Vause and his fellow classic golden oldie drivers once they eventually clunk into top gear on Yorkshire’s roads in the Leeds Rhinos icon’s memory.

The ‘Banger Challenge 2025’ will see a 1953 Ford and 1966 Singer head off from York today (MONDAY) on a 1,000-mile circuit in the name of the Seacroft Hospital unit which is due to open later this year. A 1972 Saab left Bath on Friday to do the same route.

And the vintage drivers, who warmed up for their road trip for final oil checks at Bowcliffe Hall, Bramham, are hoping that they smash through their £9,000 fundraising target on their four-day journey.

Fundraising drive - John Vause behind the wheel of his Singer

Harrogate-based retired businessman John is spearheading ‘Banger Challenge 2025’ which involves participants buying a pre-1980 car for less than £3,000 and then driving their vehicle 1,000 miles in four consecutive days.

“They say the old ones are the best and we’re hoping to prove that’s the case when it comes to raising money for the Rob Burrow MND Centre,” John said.

“We’re all car nuts who have been inspired by Rhinos legend Rob’s bravery in the face of MND and the long-distance running fundraising efforts of his former team-mate Kevin Sinfield.

“The Rob Burrow MND project still has a funding gap which needs closing in order for the centre to open in September and that’s why we’re determined to go the extra mile for everyone affected by MND.”

John and Philip Oldfield, of Wakefield, will take turns behind the steering wheel of the Singer while York-based Keith Stewart will co-drive the Ford with pal Geoff Gray

They have been joined by Saab duo Jon Langley and Geoff Pinch who headed up to Yorkshire from Bath to join their fellow motoring enthusiasts who are planning a video diary of their exploits and breakdowns along the way.

John and his fellow petrolheads are hoping that ‘Banger Challenge 2025’ will building on a fundraising effort three years ago when three friends set out to raise money for DEC Ukraine Relief and ended up boosting the cause to the tune of £9,000.

All three cars are an unknown quantity as part of the challenge is to buy them, make them roadworthy and then sell them afterwards. There are a series of points they earn from how much older the car is than 1980, how much less they paid than the £3.000 target and how much they make or lose when selling on their vehicles.

The winning duo will be able to toast victory with a special commemorative trophy and a slap-up celebratory meal.

“They got by with some ropey old cars in 2022 but this year we’re going all out to smash the £9,000 barrier because it’s such an important cause,” John added.

“Kevin Sinfield keeps running himself into the ground with his marathon running and with a bit of luck we’ll be a bit quicker than him when we hit the road.”

“We really hope that we can do the memory of Rob proud with our fundraising efforts because we know that every pound we raise will bring the day we find a cure for MND that little bit closer.”

They will be aiming to rally support along the way and all three cars will sport signage telling fellow motorists what we’re doing with an option to scan a QR code and donate.

· To support the Banger Challenge 2025 visit their fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/keith-stewart-banger-challenge.