Harrogate Strays walking football over 70's make the semi finals

Harrogate Strays Head to Barnsley

Following successes in previous rounds, the Harrogate Strays over 70's squad head to the Dorothy Hyman Sports Centre Barnsley on July 18 to compete in the semi-finals of the WFLA National Cup (noon KO)

Harrogate Strays will compete against three other sides (two to go through), Bolton Arena, Manchester Corinthians and Leggy Mambos (Barnsley) in a round robin format. The two succesful sides will go to the grand finals on the 7th September 2024.

If you fancy a go at Walking Football, Harrogate Strays are recruiting! Whether you want to play competitively, or just enjoy a social game, we can accommodate you. Men over 50, women over 40. All abilities welcome! We run two sessions a week, Mondays at the Army Foundation College on a 3g surface (5:15pm to 6:15pm) and on a Wednesday at Rossett Sports Centre on 3g midi pitches (5pm to 6pm)Get in touch via strayswalkingfootball.com/latest-news or [email protected]