Harrogate strays over 60s complete their NPL 2024 campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate Strays played their final round of games in the Northern Premier League season at Goals, Leeds on Sunday July 7.

The first game was against Leeds Morley, and after taking an early lead through a smartly taken Neil Waite goal, Strays were unfortunately unable to maintain their advantage. Two second half replies from Morley gave them the points.

Game two was against Bradford City and in this one, Strays were much sharper. Tom Robinson opened the scoring with a good turn and finish on the edge of the box; Neil Waite made it two with a good left foot shot from the right hand side and victory was sealed with a third goal in the second half, again from Neil Waite, after a scramble on the edge of the Bantams area and good retrieval work by Tom Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day was completed with a 4-3 friendly win over Rothwell Old Boars. In a ding-dong battle, well refereed by Strays own Richard Abbott, a Derek Rowe hat-trick and one from Derek Gibson sealed the victory against old rivals.

Harrogate Strays Over 60's

There were some excellent performances on the day. As well as our goal scorers, Mike Norris was his usual athletic self in goal, producing a number of first class saves and everyone in the squad chipped in with assists and good defensive work.

The Strays squad was: Mike Norris (GK), Mike Pyle (Captain), Adrian Harrison, Phill Holdsworth, Derek Gibson, Neil Waite, Tom Robinson, Bernie O’Brien (Player Manager) and Derek Rowe.