Harrogate strays over 60s complete their NPL 2024 campaign
The first game was against Leeds Morley, and after taking an early lead through a smartly taken Neil Waite goal, Strays were unfortunately unable to maintain their advantage. Two second half replies from Morley gave them the points.
Game two was against Bradford City and in this one, Strays were much sharper. Tom Robinson opened the scoring with a good turn and finish on the edge of the box; Neil Waite made it two with a good left foot shot from the right hand side and victory was sealed with a third goal in the second half, again from Neil Waite, after a scramble on the edge of the Bantams area and good retrieval work by Tom Robinson.
The day was completed with a 4-3 friendly win over Rothwell Old Boars. In a ding-dong battle, well refereed by Strays own Richard Abbott, a Derek Rowe hat-trick and one from Derek Gibson sealed the victory against old rivals.
There were some excellent performances on the day. As well as our goal scorers, Mike Norris was his usual athletic self in goal, producing a number of first class saves and everyone in the squad chipped in with assists and good defensive work.
The Strays squad was: Mike Norris (GK), Mike Pyle (Captain), Adrian Harrison, Phill Holdsworth, Derek Gibson, Neil Waite, Tom Robinson, Bernie O’Brien (Player Manager) and Derek Rowe.
If you fancy a go at Walking Football, we are recruiting! Whether you want to play competitively, or just enjoy a social game, we can accommodate you. Men over 50, women over 40. All abilities welcome! We run two sessions a week, Mondays at the Army Foundation College on a 3g surface (5:15pm to 6:15pm) and on a Wednesday at Rossett Sports Centre on 3g midi pitches (5:00pm to 6:00pm)Get in touch via strayswalkingfootball.com/latest-news or [email protected]
