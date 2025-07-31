Harrogate specialist college receives funding boost from local homebuilder

A specialist college in Harrogate has received a £2,000 donation from Redrow to fund vital adaptive equipment and create sensory-friendly spaces.

Henshaws Specialist College supports young people aged 18 to 25 who live with a disability, offering education and learning to prepare students for employment, making friends or learning to live more independently.

"Redrow's support will make a transformative difference at Henshaws Specialist College, helping us enhance learning environments tailored to our students’ diverse needs,” said Gemma Young, fundraising development officer.

“This generosity will empower young people with disabilities to build confidence, independence, and brighter futures."

Redrow's Irina Rix, Gemma Young from Henshaws with student Flora Nelson

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Henshaws Specialist College offers a much-needed service to the community in Harrogate, so we are pleased to offer our financial support to such a worthy cause. We hope this donation makes a difference to the pupils at the college.

“Barratt Redrow is committing to making play spaces within its developments inclusive and accessible, ensuring play for everybody is the standard, not the exception.”

Every play space delivered will include inclusive equipment, accessible surfaces and be located in safe and easy to access locations for the whole community to enjoy.

Wherever possible, Barratt Redrow will work with children and young people to ensure they are continually responding to the needs of the local community.

Steve added: “Our teams work on planning applications for a period of six months before submission, therefore the new commitment will apply to all new planning applications from January 2026 onwards.”

As part of Barratt Redrow, the UK’s biggest housebuilder, the initiative could deliver up to 100 new inclusive play areas for parents and children to enjoy across the country each year.

Redrow’s nationwide playmaking campaign is also underway, encouraging families to get outside and spend more time playing this summer. It’s headed up by mum of three and neurodiversity campaigner Christine McGuinness to highlight the challenges that neurodiverse and disabled children face.

For further information about Henshaws Specialist College visit www.henshaws.org.uk