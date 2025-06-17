Harrogate special needs sibling charity receives funding boost

A Harrogate-based group which supports the siblings of children with special needs has received a funding boost from a housing association.

The Sibling Group, which provides the chance for such siblings to have a day away from their family in a space that is focussed on them, to meet up with others and enjoy a wide range of activities, has received a grant of £500 from Broadacres’ Community Development Fund.

The registered charity is run by sisters Grace Williams and Hannah Rowe who grew up with their much-loved younger brother, Oscar, who at the age of three was diagnosed with severe learning disabilities and autism.

“In some ways we were fortunate as we were older and so understood a bit more however for children of a similar age to the sibling or younger it can be very difficult,” said Hannah.

“To see your sibling constantly receiving more attention and time from parents, being unable to sleep at night or having days out ruined due to them suffering an episode is frustrating for children.”

The Broadacres grant has enabled the charity to purchase equipment and materials for its days out, sport, craft and other activities and continue its work with over 60 children in the Harrogate area aged 6-11.

“The sessions also open up the chance for conversations with us or the other children about any issues they may be having,” said Hannah.

“It also provides a day when the parents can focus on their child with special needs, safe in the knowledge any siblings are safe and having a great time.”

Feedback from parents is that the sibling group activities have helped children gain in self-confidence and self-worth, to feel less isolated and better able to cope. Families have gone on to form friendships with fellow participants and so build up a support network outside of the group and as they grow older.

To find out more about The Sibling Group visit https://www.thesiblingggroup.org/

The Broadacres Community Development Fund supports local organisations, groups, and projects in areas where Broadacres has homes. All grants are approved by the Association’s own residents.

To apply to the Fund visit https://www.broadacres.org.uk/customer-area/getting-involved/community-development-fund/