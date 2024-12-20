Harrogate Spa Town Ukes at Ripon Cathedral
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Henshaws Carol Concert
Harrogate Spa Town Ukes have a new venue - Ripon Cathedral!
The Spa Town Ukes are pictured in the magnificent Cathedral setting, playing a finale of Christmas songs in full Santa outfits to support the Henshaw's 'Carols by Candlelight' concert on 6th December.
The concert also featured the Henshaw's Arts and Crafts Centre Choir and guitarist Leo Hicks.