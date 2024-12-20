Harrogate Spa Town Ukes at Ripon Cathedral

By Nanci Downey
Contributor
Published 20th Dec 2024, 09:50 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 10:28 GMT
Henshaws Carol Concert

Harrogate Spa Town Ukes have a new venue - Ripon Cathedral!

The Spa Town Ukes are pictured in the magnificent Cathedral setting, playing a finale of Christmas songs in full Santa outfits to support the Henshaw's 'Carols by Candlelight' concert on 6th December.

The concert also featured the Henshaw's Arts and Crafts Centre Choir and guitarist Leo Hicks.

