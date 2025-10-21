Harrogate site manager wins at housebuilding 'Oscars'

A Redrow site manager is celebrating after winning a Seal of Excellence Award from the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

Paul Douglass, 54, has been awarded the coveted accolade as part of this year’s Pride in the Job Awards.

Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers.

Paul has been awarded for his work as site manager at Redrow’s Kinglsey Manor development, in Harrogate, marking him down as among the best in the country.

Earlier this year, Paul won an NHBC Pride in the Job ‘Quality’ Award, the first phase of the annual competition. There are only 13 site managers in the North East and Yorkshire to receive a ‘Seal of Excellence’ award.

“This is my first Pride of the Job Award and my first Seal of Excellence award, it’s fantastic,” said Paul, who lives in York with his wife Debbie and stepchildren Leah and Josh.

Paul, who has worked in the industry for the past 38 years, began his career at the age of 15 as a labourer and progressed to an apprentice joiner, site joiner, assistant site manager and finally site manager.

Paul has been working as site manager for Kingsley Manor since 2022. Prior to this he worked on Redrow developments in Swanland, Green Hammerton and two in York.

“I’ve attended the awards night a number of times over the years, but to actually get up on stage this time to be handed an award was very surreal,” added Paul.

“I've worked my whole career eyeing up this prize, but it has always eluded me.

“This award win is down to the team I have around me. I’d like to thank Freddy Rahal, acting site manager, and everyone working on Kingsley Manor. It really is a team effort.”

Judging for Quality and Seals of Excellence Awards is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

John Handley, managing director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Congratulations to Paul and all the team at Kingsley Manor. These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrate our long-term commitment to looking after our customers.”