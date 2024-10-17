Harrogate Sea Cadets surpass River Severn rowing challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday, October 12, cadets, volunteers, and families from Harrogate & District Sea Cadets gathered at the Victoria Shopping Centre in Central Harrogate for an exciting rowing challenge.

Their goal was to row the equivalent distance of the River Severn—220 miles (354 km)—in just over eight hours. They not only met this target but surpassed it, rowing an impressive 264.1 miles (426 km).

This event is part of the ongoing Transforming TS Cleopatra Campaign, aimed at raising £175,000 to upgrade the cadets’ headquarters in Harrogate. Participants took turns rowing on machines in 30-minute shifts throughout the day, with many rowing multiple shifts. An early tally reveals that at least £3,400 was raised from the challenge.

A standout moment came from First Cadet Oscar, who completed the 9am shift before competing in a Junior Sailing Competition, where he took home the winner’s trophy. He then returned to the Victoria Centre to finish the final shift at 5pm. Bravo Zulu to Oscar for his dedication!

First Cadet Oscar with his sailing competition winners trophy

The event also provided an opportunity for cadets to engage with the public, sharing information about joining the Sea Cadets as cadets or volunteers.

This ongoing fundraising campaign aims to modernise TS Cleopatra, new classroom space, enhanced accessible toilet and shower facilities, and a state-of-the-art marine engineering workshop, where cadets can acquire specialised skills. To support this initiative, donations can be made through the JustGiving page: Transforming TS Cleopatra Campaign. The Harrogate Sea Cadets will also keep their website and social media channels updated with the latest fundraising news and events.

Lieutenant (SCC) Dan Wilding RNR, the Unit’s Commanding Officer, expressed his pride in the cadets' achievements and the community's support:

‘I am immensely proud of every single member and supporter of Harrogate & District Sea Cadets. The event was everything we hoped it would be and more. The determination, dedication and in some cases sheer grit the participants showed blew me away. It was great to see the whole unit come together to achieve (and even surpass) the target all whilst supporting each other and cheering each other on.’