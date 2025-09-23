Harrogate residents are now geared up for winter
Bikes in Harrogate are now prepared for winter thanks to a free safety check at Redrow’s Kingsley Manor development.
The ‘Gear up with Redrow’ event was attended by a bike mechanic from Halfords, who provided free health checks to residents and the surrounding community throughout the day.
Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for this event and to Halfords for helping our residents and the local community stay safe in the run up to winter.
“Kingsley Manor is shaping up to be the perfect development for keen cyclists with links to cycle routes into Harrogate and beyond. It was great to see so many residents getting out and about on their bikes.”