Harrogate residents are now geared up for winter

By Natalie Tomlinson
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 10:24 BST
Bikes in Harrogate are now prepared for winter thanks to a free safety check at Redrow’s Kingsley Manor development.

The ‘Gear up with Redrow’ event was attended by a bike mechanic from Halfords, who provided free health checks to residents and the surrounding community throughout the day.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for this event and to Halfords for helping our residents and the local community stay safe in the run up to winter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Kingsley Manor is shaping up to be the perfect development for keen cyclists with links to cycle routes into Harrogate and beyond. It was great to see so many residents getting out and about on their bikes.”

Related topics:HarrogateHalfords
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice