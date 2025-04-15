Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fifty children from seventeen local schools assembled on April 5 at The Manhattan Club who sponsored the event for the Harrogate & District Primary Schools Chess Association's Annual Individual Chess Tournament.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was played in four age sections of five rounds using the Swiss system.

There was a tie for first place in the Year 6 section between Joseph Hirst of Pannal Primary School and Max Wright of Rossett Acre Primary School with Jenson Gilroy of Pannal who is a member of The Harrogate Youth Chess Club in third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a triple tie for 1st place in the Year 5 section between Harry Whoriskey of Moorside Primary School, Ripon, and of the Manhattan Junior Chess Club, Rufus Donaldson of the Manhattan and Eva Masterson of Brackenfield School.

Harrogate Primary schools chess tournament

For Year 4, Archer Kirby from Rossett Acre Primary School was the champion with a triple tie for second place between Jack Thurley of Richard Taylor C of E Primary School, Oliver Taylor of Bishop Monkton C of E Primary School and of the Manhattan and Lucas Bonev of Saltergate Community Junior School and the Manhattan.

The Year 3 and Under title was won by 6 year old Yifan Lou of Grove Road Primary School who was the only player in the whole tournament to win all his 5 games.

Alex Weatherhead of Oatlands Junior School was in second place and there was a quadruple tie for 3rd place. This was shared by Thaddeus Baylis and Logan Pfeiffer both from Ashville College, Reuben Walmsley-Hall of Spofforth C of E Primary School and Joaquin Rodrigo of St Robert's Catholic Primary School and the Manhattan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book prizes were awarded to Max Wright for Best Boy Player, Eva Masterson for Best Girl, Harry Whoriskey for Best Game and Joseph Hirst for Best Checkmate.

Rossett Acre Primary School took the trophy for the best performing school with the runners-up trophy going to Pannal Primary School. Other schools not already mentioned who were also represented at the tournament were Darley Community Primary School, Grewelthorpe C of E Primary School, Hookstone Chase Primary School, St Peter's Brafferton C of E VA Primary School and Bishop Monkton C of E Primary School.

All children who took part were issued with Certificates of Participation.

Noel Stewart of York Chess Club entertained the children and parents by playing through the Eduard Gufeld v Lubomir Kavalek 1962 game on the demonstration board whilst the results and prize winners were being confirmed. The Association was pleased to welcome Cllr Chris Aldred, The Worshipful The Mayor of Harrogate who very kindly attended to present the prizes.