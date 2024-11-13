Harrogate primary school showcases teaching for mastery to national maths leaders.
The National Centre for Excellence in the Teaching of Mathematics (NCETM) was set up in 2006 and is funded by the Department for Education. It provides maths-specific school and professional development for schools, colleges and teachers, and coordinates the work of Maths Hubs.
Dr. Debbie Morgan CBE and Helen Jones from NCETM visited St Peter’s to work with Assistant Headteacher and maths specialist Miss Crankshaw and her children. Through lesson observations and filmed interviews, they gathered valuable insights and resources which will support schools across the country to implement teaching for mastery.
NCETM’s Director of Primary, Dr. Morgan, praised the children’s impressive ability to articulate their mathematical thinking and explain concepts in various ways.
Reflecting on the visit, Miss Crankshaw said:
“It was an incredible opportunity to showcase our children’s learning and how mastery approaches can work in mixed age classes. The children demonstrated such enthusiasm and depth in their thinking, and I’m proud of the contribution our work will make to support other schools across the country. We are delighted to have been showcased in the annual Maths Hub report”
Headteacher, Paul Griffiths said:
“I want to thank Miss Crankshaw for her exceptional leadership in this area, and our Ravens class children for their enthusiastic participation and ability to share and shine so brightly, even with a film crew in the room.”