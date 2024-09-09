Harrogate nursery special needs co-ordinator rewarded with surprise treat from local radio station

The Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Co-ordinator at Partou Playaway Day Nursery and Pre-school in Harrogate has received a thoroughly deserved afternoon tea treat in recognition of her incredible work with local children over almost a decade.

Your Harrogate Radio invited listeners to celebrate Afternoon Tea Week by nominating deserving people across Harrogate district to receive a takeaway afternoon tea from Mama Doreen's Emporium.

Kim Stanfield received a surprise visit from the station’s presenter Pete Egerton who handed over her prize after she was nominated by Lindsey whose son Seth attends the nursery.

Pete told Kim: “The parents of one of the little people you take care of said that, because of the amazing work you do here with the children and special educational needs, they would like to give you this.”

Lindsey’s nomination read: “Kim has helped me and my little boy in his SEND journey from the start - and she’s still helping now.

“From the big things to the little things, she's always there for us in person and on the phone no matter what time.

“As a SEND mum she has been my rock!”

A shocked Kim said: “Thank you very much to Lindsey!

“As long as the kids enjoy their day, we enjoy our day.”

Holly Jackson, Partou Playaway Nursery Manager, said: “Kim has supported the children to navigate nursery whilst catering for their individual needs and helping the parents to deal with the required admin for the transfer to school.

“She is an inspirational figure who the children and fellow team members look up to.

“We are really excited that Kim’s selfless dedication to her job has been recognised in this way.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Kim is approaching her eighth year at Playaway and embodies everything that is so impressive about the setting.

“Her commitment to positively shaping the futures of the young people in her care is second to none.”

Since receiving her afternoon tea treat, Kim and the Partou Playaway team have been shortlisted in separate categories for the prestigious Harrogate Mumbler Awards 2024.

Kim is in the running to receive the prize for Mumblers' Favourite SEND Individual, Class, Activity or Attraction, with Partou Playaway a finalist for the Mumblers' Favourite Day Nursery Award.

The winners will be chosen by a public vote which closes at midnight on Tuesday 15th October.

Residents and businesses with a Harrogate postcode can support Kim and Partou Playaway by visiting harrogate.mumbler.co.uk/awards