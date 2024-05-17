Harrogate man who had heart attack while cycling to take on 100-mile bike ride for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A locksmith from Harrogate who had a heart attack while cycling is set to take on a 100-mile bike ride to raise money for charity.

Mike Salt, 55, will be taking part in Ride London Essex 100 on Sunday 26 May to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF). In July 2022 he was out cycling with a friend when he started to experience pains in his chest.

“We’d only cycled three miles when I started to feel unwell,” said Mike. “I thought it was just indigestion, so I tried to burp it out, but the pain was still there.

“My mate was concerned about me, so called his wife to give me a lift to the hospital. The next thing I knew, I was being transferred to Leeds hospital and the paramedic was telling me that I’ve had a heart attack.”

Mike Salt who had a heart attack while cycling

At first, Mike found it difficult to accept the diagnosis. He said: “Mentally I struggled with it big time. I’ve always been into endurance events. I’ve done multiples marathons and iron man events over the years. Typically, I would be doing some form of exercise four or five times a week.

“I felt I’d always looked after myself and done everything by the book. I didn’t understand why it had been me when I know other people who don’t exercise or eat healthily and they’re walking around fine. It just goes to show that heart attacks can happen to anyone.”

After recovering from his heart attack, Mike began to rebuild his fitness. However, he found that he was no longer comfortable undertaking certain forms of exercise. He said: “I don’t really run anymore. I might go for a little jog, but I find running sends my heart rate through the roof. I prefer to focus on swimming and cycling as my heart rate is much steadier.”

Despite deciding to give up an activity that had been a part of his life for so long, Mike is still pursuing fitness related goals. By taking part in Ride London, Mike is working towards completing a trio of endurance events collectively known as the ‘London Classics’. Having already completed the London Marathon, Mike will just need to complete the Serpentine Swim to earn himself a medal.

Mike said: “Completing the London Classics is on my bucket list, and it’ll give me a great sense of satisfaction. However, what I enjoy most is the training. Having these events in the diary helps get me out to the gym and motivates me to go out on the bike.

“I still think it’s really important to keep fit and look after myself as it’s helping to reduce my chances of a heart problem in the future.”

In the UK, there are around 100,000 hospital admissions due to heart attacks each year. In the 1960s, more than 7 out of 10 heart attacks were fatal. Today, more than 7 out of 10 people survive.

Jas Dhanda, Events Executive at the BHF, said: “It’s so good to hear that Mike is still able to keep fit and exercise after his heart attack.

“Despite the progress we’ve made over many decades, there is still so much more we need to learn about how to prevent and treat heart conditions.

“Thanks to Mike’s fundraising efforts we will be able to empower scientists to make new discoveries that can help save and improve lives.”