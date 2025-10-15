Harrogate hospital worker goes the extra mile for charity

Jack Kirkman

A mental health worker from Harrogate is going the distance and running the extra mile this month to support those affected by suicide.

Jack Kirkman, Ward Manager and Clinical Team Leader at Cygnet Hospital Harrogate, is taking on an inspiring challenge, running 5 kilometres every day throughout October to raise funds and awareness for the mental health and suicide prevention charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Cygnet Hospital Harrogate is a 36-bed service providing acute mental health support for men and women on Ripon Ward.

Jack’s commitment to promoting wellbeing extends beyond his work at the hospital, as he combines his passion for fitness with a deeply personal mission to support those affected by suicide.

Jack has already raised £100 of his £488 target and continues to be motivated by both professional and personal reasons.

“It’s such an important cause to raise awareness and funds for as a mental health nurse,” said Jack. “In my personal life, over the last few years, I’ve lost a couple of friends and family friends to suicide, so it means a lot to me.”

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is a leading UK charity dedicated to preventing suicide and providing life-saving support for anyone struggling. Every week 125 people in the UK take their own lives. CALM exists to change this - by offering life-saving services, provoking national conversation, and bringing people together to reject living miserably.

After taking a break from running following the birth of his third child in 2022, Jack saw this challenge as a chance to get back into fitness while supporting a charity close to his heart.

“I used to run a lot, but since having our third child I hadn’t been able to as much,” he explained. “When I saw this challenge to complete 5km a day, I thought it was a great opportunity to get back into running.”

Over the past year, Jack has also developed a love for mountain biking and has been preparing for the challenge by focusing on healthier eating, hydration, and strength training.

Despite the demanding schedule of a busy family life - including a four-month-old baby - Jack has stayed committed to his goal, supported by his wife, Sophie Kirkman, who is also a Registered Mental Health Nurse at Cygnet Hospital Harrogate and currently on maternity leave.

Jack added: “Sophie has been so supportive and understanding, and I’ve been able to fit runs around family life. I’ve also started joining the Harrogate Park Run on Saturday mornings.”

To support Jack’s fundraising efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jack1757799637024