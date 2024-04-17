Harrogate Hospital Radio rated in top ten in Britain after stunning gold awards success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate Hospital Radio, which was launched in 1977, received the top award for Best Specialist Music Programme: Solid Gold Sixties with Ellie Jackson at the National Hospital Radio Awards, as well as the Best Programme with Multiple Presenters: The Happy Hour with Daniel Wilson, Mark Oldfield and Ollie Thomas.

Speaking after the double triumph, Oliver Johnson, Publicity Officer for Harrogate Hospital Radio said: I am overjoyed for our award winners.

"It is a wonderful accomplishment that the award winning trio, Daniel, Mark and Ollie also received the identical award in the 2023 award ceremony,

National awards success - Harrogate Hospital Radio Chairman Mark Oldfield collects the Best Programme with Multiple Presenters award. (Picture contributed)

"I see first-hand how much effort and dedicated is put into the production of all our shows, which are broadcast on our radio station, with the aim to provide entertainment to patients, staff and visitors of Harrogate District Hospital, including listeners within the Harrogate district.

"These awards are a direct result of the continued combined commitment and dedication of all our volunteers."

The judges, in particular, were impressed by The Happy Hour on Harrogate Hospital Radio which is charity-run.

Among their comments on the show were: “If you love solid gold sixties then you will love this show.

"It's full of great songs, intertwined with interesting facts that keep you listening.

"More than that, Ellie clearly loves this music. It means something to her.

"Each song brings back memories and she shares her stories in a way that not many people are willing to.

"Ellie brings the music to life and is a real gem."

Harrogate Hospital Radio was also shortlisted for Station of the Year title at the National Hospital Radio Awards, which places it in the top 10 in the country.

The awards were hosted at a gala dinner in Winchester last Saturday, April 13 by The Hospital Broadcasting Association, the national charity that supports and promotes hospital broadcasting across the UK.

Harrogate Hospital Radio, which broadcasts 24 hours a day, successfully moved to an FM licence in 2021.