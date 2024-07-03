Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity news
The HHCC and Volunteer Team are so grateful towards all who fundraise for the benefit of enhancing the environment, services and experiences for patients, their families and colleagues across the vast #teamHDFT footprint.
From dedicated wards and services, event fundraisers such as our Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, individuals, companies, celebrations and in memory of, any fundraiser can collate donations via a Virtual Donation Page.
You can check out and support the latest pages on the HHCC website by going to hhcc.co.uk/campaign_category/virtual-donations/. Alternatively, if you are interested in setting up your own page, please contact the HHCC and Volunteer Team and we will guide you through the simple process of turning your fundraising idea into reality!
Funds raised can also be allocated to a specific ward or department in line with the fundraisers wishes.
Another way you can get involved is by supporting the HHCC Lottery which is open for everyone to take part, make a huge impact and leave a lasting legacy to the services provided and received across #teamHDFT.
By signing up, you are in with the chance of winning up to 50% of the draw processed each month!
The lottery is drawn on the 28th day of each month at just £1 per ticket. Monies raised will help fund equipment, training and staff and patient wellbeing initiatives going above and beyond the provision of the NHS.
Feel free to spread the news as the lottery is open for all to take part. Get your tickets now at hhcc.co.uk/events/harrogate-hospital-community-charity-lottery/
It’s not too early to save the date for the HHCC Outdoor Pop up Christmas Market taking place on Sunday 24 November 2024!
This festive annual event will be held at the Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club, HG2 7JA.
Get ready for donkeys, a large range of handpicked stalls, Father Christmas, jolly elves, live music and much more! If you are or know anyone interested in being a stall holder then please contact the HHCC Team by emailing [email protected] or call 01423 557408.
Make sure you Keep in Touch with us via email or post to be the first to know! To find out more about how you can get involved, contact the HHCC and Volunteer Team on [email protected] or 01423 557408, we’d love to hear from you!
