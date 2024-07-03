Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The HHCC and Volunteer Team are sending out a huge thank you to the hundreds of people who bought their Summer Raffle Tickets, we wish the lucky winners all the best with their amazing prizes!

The HHCC and Volunteer Team are so grateful towards all who fundraise for the benefit of enhancing the environment, services and experiences for patients, their families and colleagues across the vast #teamHDFT footprint.

From dedicated wards and services, event fundraisers such as our Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, individuals, companies, celebrations and in memory of, any fundraiser can collate donations via a Virtual Donation Page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can check out and support the latest pages on the HHCC website by going to hhcc.co.uk/campaign_category/virtual-donations/. Alternatively, if you are interested in setting up your own page, please contact the HHCC and Volunteer Team and we will guide you through the simple process of turning your fundraising idea into reality!

Harrogate Hospital Community Charity and Volunteer Team

Funds raised can also be allocated to a specific ward or department in line with the fundraisers wishes.

Another way you can get involved is by supporting the HHCC Lottery which is open for everyone to take part, make a huge impact and leave a lasting legacy to the services provided and received across #teamHDFT.

By signing up, you are in with the chance of winning up to 50% of the draw processed each month!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lottery is drawn on the 28th day of each month at just £1 per ticket. Monies raised will help fund equipment, training and staff and patient wellbeing initiatives going above and beyond the provision of the NHS.

Feel free to spread the news as the lottery is open for all to take part. Get your tickets now at hhcc.co.uk/events/harrogate-hospital-community-charity-lottery/

It’s not too early to save the date for the HHCC Outdoor Pop up Christmas Market taking place on Sunday 24 November 2024!

This festive annual event will be held at the Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club, HG2 7JA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get ready for donkeys, a large range of handpicked stalls, Father Christmas, jolly elves, live music and much more! If you are or know anyone interested in being a stall holder then please contact the HHCC Team by emailing [email protected] or call 01423 557408.